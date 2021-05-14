Man who Confessed to Helping Ex-KDF Major Mugure Dispose of Bodies of his Family Jailed for 5 Years

Collins Pamba, the man accused of helping former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) major Peter Mugure dispose of bodies of his wife and two children in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday by Nyeri High Court Judge Florence Muchemi.

The judge ruled that she was convinced, through evidence tabled by the prosecution, that Pamba who worked as a casual laborer at the Laikipia Air Base, had acted under the instructions of the former military man who is the prime suspect in the three murders.

She also noted that there was evidence that Mugure had attempted to have the man recant his confession through his sister.

The prosecution had told the court that Mugure’s sister visited Pamba at G.K Prison in Kerugoya on January 6, 2020.

The court heard that during the visit, Mugure’s sister asked Pamba to recant his initial statement over the murder and say that the police coerced him to give the information.

State Prosecutor Duncan Ondimu had told the court that the Pamba had cooperated with the police in conducting investigations.

Ondimu said since Pamba’s arrest on November 16, 2019, he had disclosed very useful information linking Mugure to the murder.

“Even while he was still in remand at the Kerugoya Prison when there were attempts to interfere with the investigations by the prime suspect, he notified the prison authorities. This clearly shows that he is remorseful and ready to integrate with the society,” Ondimu told the court.

Mugure’s Wife, Syombua and his two children; Shanice Maua (10) and Prince Michael (5) were reported missing after paying Mugure a visit at the Nanyuki KDF base, where he worked.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered on November 16, 2019, buried in a shallow grave at Thingithu Estate in Nanyuki, about three weeks after they were reported missing.

Syombua’s mother told police that the suspect had tried poisoning his family but failed.

An autopsy exam carried out on the bodies revealed that Syombua, 31, died of a head injury inflicted by a blunt object.

Her children were strangled to death.

The three were buried on December 7, 2019, in Kyaithani village, Kitui.

