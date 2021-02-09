Man Who Chopped Off Jackline Mwende’s Hands Sentenced To 30 Years Behind Bars

A man who chopped off his wife’s hands in 2016 has been handed a 30-year jail sentence.

Stephen Ngila appeared on Tuesday before Machakos Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Brenda Bartoo for his sentencing.

Ngila has 14 days to appeal the sentence.

He was charged with attempted murder over the July 25 attack in Machakos town where he accused the victim of failing to bear children.

Medical reports showed that he (Ngila) had reproductive issues.

Mwende has since given birth to a baby boy, Zawadi, and had prosthetic limbs fixed in South Korea.

In 2018, The Merck Foundation CEO Rasha Kelej paid Mwende a visit and built her a two-bedroom house.

“Her story helped many people to change their perception of infertility and how she was a victim of its stigma. Although she was not the one with infertility problem – it was her husband. Yet he refused to get treated and abused her. He chopped off both her hands and tried to kill her. #NoForInfertilityStigma Very Proud that Merck Foundation has empowered me to help her start her new life, new home and new supermarket,” Dr Kelej said.

