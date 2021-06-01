Man Whisked Away after Briefly Disrupting President Uhuru’s Speech

There was drama at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu, after a man tried to make his way to the main podium as President Uhuru Kenyatta made his Madaraka Day remarks.

The man, in a beige pair of trousers and a white t-shirt with the Jubilee Party logo, was whisked away by security briefly disrupting the celebrations.

The president came to the man’s aid, asking the officers to let him go about his business.

Last week, Kepher Nyambane was the talk of town after he blocked President kenyatta’s motorcade in Lucky Summer.

Explaining the motive behind the stunt, Nyambane maintained that he had no intentions of blocking the President.

The 30-year-old father of three said that financial difficulties pushed him to the edge, and he only wanted a word with the President about his tribulations.

“It just happened. When I woke up yesterday (Wednesday), I did not even know that the President was going to tour Lucky Summer,” he told The Standard newspaper.

“I have three children, whom I’m unable to comfortably fend for. As a result, my sister took in one of my children. The other one, who was recently sent home for school fees, has reported back to school after her head-teacher watched me attempting to catch the President’s attention due to frustration.”

When Nyambane got wind that the President would pass-by en-route Neema Slaughterhouse, he knew that might be the only opportunity he would meet the President, and grab his attention.

When he saw the Presidential motorcade, he ran to the road oblivious of the danger, but was swiftly pushed away by the security detail.

“I heard him (Kenyatta) telling his bodyguards: ‘achana na huyo kijana [leave that young man alone]’. He, thereafter, addressed me, saying: ‘tutaongea, tutaongea [we shall speak some other time] before rolling up his car window’.”

After the incidence, many felt the President security was compromised, which was refuted by security bosses in Nairobi.

