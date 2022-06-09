Man Whipped By Chinese Employer Yet To Receive Sh3 Million Compensation

A trained Kenyan chef who first shot to the limelight in February 2020 after his Chinese employer whipped him on camera is yet to receive his Sh3.07 million compensation.

The Labour and Employment Relations Court on June 29, 2021 awarded Simon Siro Oseko the aforementioned amount of money.

Justice Mathews Nderi handed down the ruling, ordering the managers of the Chinese eatery Chez Wou and a Chinese national named Deng Hailan to compensate Mr Oseko for the violation of his rights.

A year later, Ms Oseko is yet to get the money after the government deported Mr Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qyang and Yu Ling.

The four were deported a day after the incident went viral on social media.

Ms Oseko reckons the government blundered for extraditing the four before the case was concluded. The chef who thought his life had changed for the better, is now stuck with a piece of paper and no money to show for his woes.

“What I currently have is a paper that shows I need to be paid. However, I don’t have any cash with me and it seems that my efforts have hit the wall,” he told the Nation.

Mr Steven Mogaka, who defended Mr Oseko in court, said it was impossible to serve the Chinese nationals since they had already left Kenya.

He claimed that his office had contacted the Chinese Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but that he had not gotten a response.

“The court issued the orders and even compensated my client but things are not going well. We don’t have the Chinese nationals, hence no one is available to be handed the orders,” he said.

The restaurant has since changed names.

