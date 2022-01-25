Man Wanted In the US Over Fraud Denied Bail Pending Extradition Proceedings

A Nairobi court has denied bail to Abdulrahman Imran Juma alias Abdul aka Rahaman, a man wanted in the United States over fraud.

The suspect is wanted by the Grand Jury for the United States District Court for the Central District of California to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Michieni directed on Tuesday that Imran be held pending hearing and determination of the extradition application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) against him.

The prosecution, through Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Catherine Mwaniki, had opposed the fugitive’s plea to be released on bond or bail on the grounds that the nature of the offences charged with are serious.

The court heard that the fugitive has ties with other countries and that the punishment that can be meted out if found guilty is a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The prosecution further claimed Imran has two passports, one of which is undocumented.

The police were directed to continue holding Imran at Gigiri Police Station police custody pending proceedings of the extradition matter.

The application for the suspect’s arrest and extradition was filed at the Milimani Law courts on 30, November 2021 following a request by US authorities.

The fugitive is said to be part of a syndicate that orchestrated a scheme with his co-conspirators who are already before the United States District Court for the Central District of California to defraud.

The matter will come up for a pre-trial on Friday, January 28, 2022.

