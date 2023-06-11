Man Wanted for Robbing Chinese Couple of Sh4 Million in Juja

DCI detectives are hunting for a five-man gang that accosted a Chinese couple on Friday in Kiambu.

According to the sleuths, the victims had just withdrawn Sh4 million from a bank in Chiromo and were headed to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry.

Three of the five suspects were dressed in police uniforms.

“Detectives based in Juja are looking for the suspect whose image appears below, following a robbery incident that occurred yesterday evening in Juja, Kiambu County. The suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniform, who intercepted a vehicle carrying a Chinese couple before making away with Sh4 million,” said DCI in a statement.

“The couple had withdrawn the cash from a bank at Chiromo in Nairobi, before heading to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry.”

They are said to have been driving a white Toyota Axio (Reg No KDD 189P) along Bob Haris Road when they robbed the couple.

WANTED

Detectives based in Juja are looking for the suspect whose image appears below, following a robbery incident that occurred yesterday evening in Juja, Kiambu County. The suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniform, who… pic.twitter.com/HqxUJbrMoU — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 10, 2023

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...