Man Wanted for Robbing Chinese Couple of Sh4 Million in Juja

Suspect in Sh4 Million Robbery in Juja. [DCI}

DCI detectives are hunting for a five-man gang that accosted a Chinese couple on Friday in Kiambu.

According to the sleuths, the victims had just withdrawn Sh4 million from a bank in Chiromo and were headed to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry.

Three of the five suspects were dressed in police uniforms.

“Detectives based in Juja are looking for the suspect whose image appears below, following a robbery incident that occurred yesterday evening in Juja, Kiambu County. The suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniform, who intercepted a vehicle carrying a Chinese couple before making away with Sh4 million,” said DCI in a statement.

“The couple had withdrawn the cash from a bank at Chiromo in Nairobi, before heading to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry.”

They are said to have been driving a white Toyota Axio (Reg No KDD 189P) along Bob Haris Road when they robbed the couple.

