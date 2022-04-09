Man United Sinks Deeper Under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League Saturday.

English attacking midfielder Anthony Gordon scored the sole goal in the 27th minute.

The loss means the Red Devils have won just 47% of their Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick (8/17), their lowest win rate under any manager in the competition, according to Opta.

47% – Manchester United have won just 47% of their Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick (8/17), their lowest win rate under any manager in the competition. Struggles. pic.twitter.com/zIvAXTFvk5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2022

United are seventh on the log with 51 points after 31 games same as sixth-placed West Ham.

