New Twist As Man United Leads Race To Sign Ronaldo

Manchester United are in talks to sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Rivals Manchester City have decided not to pursue a deal for the 36-year-old after considering the matter carefully.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Interested In Playing For Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he “no longer has any intention” of playing for the Italian giants.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo “knows that we are here” during a press conference on Friday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...