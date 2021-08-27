in SPORTS

New Twist As Man United Leads Race To Sign Ronaldo

Manchester United sign Ronaldo
Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson with Cristiano Ronaldo. [Courtesy]

Manchester United are in talks to sign Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Rivals Manchester City have decided not to pursue a deal for the 36-year-old after considering the matter carefully.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Interested In Playing For Juventus

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he “no longer has any intention” of playing for the Italian giants.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo “knows that we are here” during a press conference on Friday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Cristiano RonaldoManchester United

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Interested In Playing For Juventus
Morans lose to Nigeria

Afrobasket: Team Morans Fall To Giants Nigeria