Man United Keeper David de Gea Named Best Player For January

David de Gea [Photo/Courtesy]

David de Gea has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for January 2022.

De Gea becomes the first goalkeeper to win the monthly prize since February 2016, when Southampton’s Fraser Forster claimed it.

The Spaniard recorded a total of 22 saves in the league across January as United lost to Wolves, drew against Aston Villa and headed into the winter break on a positive note after winning consecutive games against Brentford and West Ham.

De Gea has spent over a decade at Old Trafford but this is the first time he’s won the monthly Premier League accolade. United’s No.1 was competing with Jarrod Bowen, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Harrison, Joao Moutinho and James Ward-Prowse for the prize.

“Yes, absolutely. I’m very happy to have won the Premier League award too, I’d never won it before,” De Gea told United’s in-house media. “I think I’ve been at a consistently high level over a good number of years now.

