Man Targeting “Vulnerable Women” Arrested After Swindling Victim of Sh780,000 in Retirement Benefits

Police have in custody a man believed to have obtained money by false pretences from women nearing retirement.

According to DCI Director George Kinoti, the suspect identified as Wycliffe Amakobe Omunga had on his radar vulnerable women who he wooed with “sweet nothings”.

Amakobe is said to have duped the women into starting businesses with him after which he fled with their life savings.

“After being swept off their feet, the lovestruck women are duped into starting businesses with the con who then disappears with their entire savings leaving them heartbroken and desolate,” narrated DCI.

In one such instance, the suspect obtained Sh780,050 from an unidentified woman in the belief that they would start a water refiling business.

The victim oblivious of the consequences gave Amakobe the entire amount.

“Oblivious of his intentions, the woman gave him the money to start it and that marked the beginning of her woes. What started as a blossoming love story and a joint retirement venture ended in premium tears,” added Kinoti.

It was after he was given the money that the relationship quickly crumbled. He stopped picking her calls and the messages went unanswered.

“The relationship immediately crumbled like a house of cards after the man disappeared with entire amount. Efforts by the woman to reach her newfound love hit a dead end after his phone went off and her messages were left unanswered,” said the DCI boss.

After catching up with him, Amakobe claimed the venture did not take off as an insurance company had taken over as he had not settled a certain debt.

Kinoti has called upon members of the public who might have fallen prey to his dubious ways to report the matter at DCI HQs Serious Crime Unit for action.

Amakobe is set to be arraigned on Monday.

