Man Takes Own Life at Kenyatta National Hospital

Officials are looking into an incident where a patient at the Kenyatta National Hospital took their own life after being admitted.

Timothy Kinuthia, 22, was reportedly in ward 7B on the hospital’s 7th level when he leaped to the ground floor and died on the spot.

Kinuthia is said to have taken his life on March 2 at around 1 AM as other patients slept.

It remains unclear how long the deceased had been at the referral hospital.

Hospital security called the police who moved the body to the mortuary. Adamson Bungei, the head of the Nairobi police, stated that they are yet to find out what pushed the deceased to commit suicide.

Suicide cases have been on the rise with up to five cases reported on a daily basis.

