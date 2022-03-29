Man Sustains Serious Injuries After Scuffle over Pool Game in Eldoret

A 25-year-old man in Kapseret, Eldoret town is nursing serious injuries after a scuffle over a pool game.

Douglas Chepng’etich is currently recuperating at Eldoret hospital after sustaining injuries from an attack by his opponent, Calvin Kiprotich.

According to the DCI, Chepng’etich, aged 25 spent time with 24-year-old Calvin Kiprotich playing rounds of pool game, at a poolroom in Kaburwa estate, Kapseret sub-county.

Things turned ugly when Kiprotich continued losing the game and did not take it kindly. It was then that he pounced on the winner and attacked him with a wielding stick to the head making him unconscious.

Kiprotich is said to have attempted to escape using his opponent’s car before he was waylaid by bystanders who almost lynched him.

“After the final loss at around 5 pm, Kipruto turned on his opponent wielding his cue stick and struck him on the head, sending him on the ground unconscious. He then attempted to escape in his vehicle but irate bystanders ejected him and descended on him with heavy blows and kicks,’ the DCI narrated.

Detectives came to Kiprotich’s rescue and collected the stick that was used in the attack as an exhibit. He will be charged with assault after leaving the hospital.

