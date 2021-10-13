Man Suspected of Killing Two Minors Escapes from Custody Under Unclear Circumstances

20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala, a man suspected of killing two minors has escaped from custody under unclear circumstances, police have reported.

Reports indicate that Wanjala escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station under unclear circumstances. He was set to appear in court today.

He is said to have escaped between Tuesday night or Wednesday morning as authorities could not trace him as they were conducting a roll cal.

The suspected child serial killer made headlines earlier in July after he admitted to the kidnappings, execution of two minors in cold blood in Kabete.

Wanjala was arrested by the detectives from the DCI and apprehended at Shauri Moyo for suspicion of killing two children aged 13 and 12 on diverse dates.

The children were Charles Opindo Bala 13 who went missing on June 30, 2021, and Mutuku Musyoka 12 who went missing on July 8. They were found murdered in a thicket in Kabete, Kiambu County.

He is linked to up to 14 murder incidents across different parts of the country and is yet to take a plea.

Detectives have arrested the kidnapper behind the disappearance of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi. 20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala, in a shocking revelation admitted to have kidnapped the children and executed them in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/MFdn22uLPI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 14, 2021

