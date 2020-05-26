Man Suspected To Have Killed, Buried Isiolo Woman Nabbed One Year Later

34-year-old Edward Mwenda Kairemia, a suspect in the murder of Isiolo woman, Margaret Karambu has been arrested one year after allegedly committing the crime.

He was arrested in Meru County on Monday, May 25, 2020 according to Nation.

Kairemia was reported to have gone into hiding after killing the woman near 78 Tank Battalion in Kiwanjani, in the outskirts of Isiolo.

Further police reports indicate that he was the last person to have been seen with the woman before she went missing and was later found dead and buried.

This was confirmed by the Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki who intimated that the suspect is being detained at Isiolo Police station and would be charged with murder.

"We have been trailing him for quite some time and we are happy that we have finally arrested him," said the police commander. Consequently, residents in the region have applauded the move indicating that at last justice would be served to the woman's family. "We laud police for the good work and now want to see justice being served to the aggrieved family," a resident is quoted. Further reports by the publication allude that the suspect has been linked to several other weird killings of people that are still under investigation. Other suspected people believed to have aided in his criminal activities are also being trailed, with the authorities affirming that the search has been enhanced.