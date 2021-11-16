Man Sues DP Ruto for “Stealing” Bottom Up Economic Model Idea

By now, most Kenyans are familiar with the term “Bottom up approach”, a stellar economic model that promises to empower citizens from the lowest status all the way up.

Mama mbogas, boda boda operators and the youth are often cited as the perfect examples in the plan broadcast by several politicians during their campaigns.

A young man has now moved to court, seeking to stop top politicians, among them Deputy President William Ruto from using the “Bottom up” slogan in campaigns.

Jacob Muting’a Kioko claims the politicians are Infringing on his intellectual property.

According to Kioko, the “Bottom up” approach was his brainchild which politicians declined to implement when he came up with it in 2013.

Kioko has tabled in court communication to the President, Deputy President, CS Industrialization Enterprise and Development, the Speaker of National Assembly, and the Attorney General.

He says none of the officials showed consideration or interest in implementing the ideas he had forwarded, but was shocked to later see the Deputy President go around campaigning using the “Bottom up” slogan.

"Over two decades the innovator has done what is humanly possible to get the political goodwill to implement his proposal without any success," the petitioner said.

"I wrote to the five top government officers including the President his Deputy, CS Ministry of Industrialization, the Speaker National Assembly and the Attorney General to adopt my proposed economic structure without success," Kioko says.

Kioko is now seeking compensation alleging Infringement on patented intellectual property.

The young innovator is founder of marketing model known as Dichotomous Universal Grown Web Innovation (DUGWI) which was launched on May 31, 2013.

"I urge this court to stop the government from use of the term Bottom Up economy slogan as a political gimmick, slogan or for any other purpose by any parties besides the innovator's intended purpose of promoting the goals of the DUGWI innovation, "Kioko petitioned the court.

According to Kioko, the politicians are misleading the public in regards to the ideals of the "Bottom up" economic structure.

"Both proponents and opponents of this gross misconception of the new economic approach are grossly misleading the public. Both parties are in complete darkness regarding the structure to improve the economic status of poor Kenyans, they are bitter rivals on the same which, neither of them understands," Kioko states in his court papers.

He says that both proponents and opponents of the structure misuse the slogan to attract misinformed fanatical support from the public.

"These self-appointed interpreters of the new economic approach are a dangerous shot step from creating an eminent antagonism between and among members of different political persuasion which threatens national security, especially noting that the country is gearing up for a general election in just a few months from now," Kioko said.

Kioko is also asking the court to adopt the approach as a national asset to stop the politicians from using it as a campaign tool.

He also wants to be guaranteed full protection and given benefits obtained from the Bottom up innovation.

