Man who Fatally Stabbed Laikipia University Student Succumbs to Injuries

Man said to have fatally stabbed a female Laikipia University student has died.

Ezra Kipkorir Koech, a fourth year engineering student at Dedan Kimathi University, breathed his last at a Nyahururu County Referral Hospital on Friday morning.

Koech succumbed to injuries inflicted by a mob when he attacked the student, Gertrude Chepkoech.

“He succumbed to serious head injuries he sustained from the beating…The injuries were very severe,” said hospital administrator Thomas Kiptoo.

According to Mr Kiptoo, the deceased had a deep cut on the throat and another one on the stomach, all of which witnesses said were self inflicted.

His remains, Mary Kiema – Nyahururu Sub County Police Commander – said are lying at the mortuary and were booked as unknown.

“We are still waiting for family members to show up as none has come,” she said.

Chepkoech suffered multiple stab wounds after she was attacked by Koech who allegedly was her roommate’s boyfriend.

After the heinous act, Koech reportedly turned the knife on himself in an attempt to take his life after a lynch mob stormed the crime scene.

The man, who had stabbed himself in the stomach, was, however, rescued by the police and rushed to Nyahururu County referral hospital for medical attention.

According to Lucy Nakiridi, a cleaner at the private hostel where the deceased lived, they were alerted by the screams from the girl’s room.

However, upon rushing to the scene they found the girl’s lifeless body with deep cuts.

The witness told members of the press that the suspect from Nakuru had been barred from visiting the premises after his girlfriends accused him of allegedly forcing himself into their room.

Koech is said to have found the deceased alone in the room. His lover had left for exams.

