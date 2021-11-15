Man to Spend 5 Months in Jail for Seeking Sexual Relations with Fellow Man

A man charged with creating a disturbance will spend 5 months in jail or pay Sh5,000 fine for seeking sexual relations with a fellow man.

Appearing before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke, Wako Boru Dida is said to have told a fellow man, Jarso Gimda Roba that he would make love to him and do the same to his mother.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim and uttered the words repeatedly. It wasn’t the last time as he continuously made the remarks to him on several other occasions despite the intervention by Borana elders within the area to make peace.

It was then that the victim took legal action.

“The complainant, in this case, was in Parklands at the deep sea when he was approached by the accused and uttered the abusive words to him three times,” the court heard.

Dida pleaded guilty to the offense and asked the Magistrate to forgive him while pledging not to repeat the same.

He was ordered to pay a Sh5,000 fine or spend five months in jail. He ideally has 14 days to appeal the ruling.

Like this: Like Loading...