Man who Shot Woman After “Mistaking” her for Caroline Kangogo is Dead

A man who shot a woman after “mistaking” her for fugitive policewoman Caroline Kangogo, is dead.

Kennedy Muyundo is accused of shooting Phanice Chemutai Juma back in July.

According to his mother, Mrs Florence Muyundo, her son was found lying on his bedroom floor on Tuesday after a night of merrymaking.

Speaking to the Nation, Mrs Muyundo, 74, said his two workers informed her that he had been in his room from the previous night and was not answering calls.

Read: Woman Nursing Gunshot Wound After Being Mistaken for Suspected Killer Caroline Kangogo

The deceased had apparently returned to his Kiminini home at around 12am.

“They went to wake him up since they were supposed to go for an outside catering job but found the doors locked from the inside and assumed that he was still asleep. Time went by up to later in the day but still had not woken up,” she told the daily.

With the help of the two workers, they took down the door. Inside was the 58-year-old man who was allegedly on medication for a while.

Mrs Muyundo averred that her son had previously contracted Covid-19 and developed a blood clot problem.

Read Also: Woman Mistaken for Alleged Killer Cop Kangogo Claims Attacker Shot Her for Rejecting Advances

She also noted that the shooting incident had affected him.

“My son has been sick for some time. First he had Covid-19 then blood clot problem and he has been on medication. The shooting incident only made things worse,” she added.

Officers from Kiminini Police Station who visited the scene found assorted drugs and juice in the bedroom.

The cause of death is yet to be established. His spouse was not around during the unfortunate incident.

Read Also: Businessman who Allegedly Shot Woman on Suspicion she was Wanted Cop Kangogo Freed on Sh500,000 Bond

His remains have since been moved to Cherang’any Nursing Home mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

The deceased was out on Sh200,000 cash bail after denying attempted murder charges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...