Man Shot By Stray Bullet At Bandari Plaza Rooftop

An NHIF driver has been shot at the Bandari Plaza rooftop, Westlands.

The shot is suspected to have come from a sniper bullet from the Dusit D2 Hotel complex.

Those working within Westlands are advised to stay away from open spaces with clear line of sight or facing the besieged building.

So far 15 people have been confirmed dead and their remains being collected at the Chiromo Mortuary.

Moments ago there was heavy gunfire from the hotel complex as security personnel close in on the two remaining attackers.

The area has been cordoned off as evacuation exercise continues. In the wee hours of the morning, 174 people were rescued and three officers injured.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to resume normal duties as security operations at the hotel complex are over.

14 people, he said are dead and all the terrorists gunned down.

