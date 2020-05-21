Man Who Dehumanized Wife By Sealing Private Parts With Glue Arrested At Hideout In Kitui

A man who is said to have sealed his wife’s genitalia last week has been arrested.

James Kifo Muriuki was apprehended from his hideout at Kaningo in Kitui County on Wednesday.

According to the DCI, the suspect lured his wife in the night to River Kathita where he ordered her to strip naked.

Muriuki asked her how many men she had been involved with while he was away in Nairobi.

He committed the despicable act after the wife declined to admit to the cheating allegations.

“She (the wife) was beaten by the suspect who also sprayed pepper, salt and super glue on her genitalia and later used a knife to push the said contents to her lady parts. Further, it was reported that he sealed her mouth and ears and left her for dead,” the DCI said on Twitter.

The arrest followed a shocking report made by the complainant, his wife, on how the suspect lured her in the dead of the night to river Kathita whereby he ordered her to strip naked and tell him all the men she had slept with while he was in Nairobi. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 21, 2020

The couple’s three year old son is said to have alerted the neighbours as he cried for help.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Muriuki fled the scene of incident.

DCI has however indicated that the suspect will be charged once relevant authorities conclude investigations.

The suspect will be charged accordingly once necessary police procedure is complete. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 21, 2020

