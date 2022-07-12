in NEWS

Man Roughed Up For Attempting To Disrupt IEBC Meeting (Video)

Man attempting to disrupt IEBC meeting at KICC

A middle-aged man has been roughed up after he attempted to disrupt the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) meeting at KICC.

In a video seen by this writer, the man was kicked out by police officers while he shouted that a ‘Sri Lanka’ would happen in Kenya.

“We do not want elections in this country, we want equality. We want freedom. A Sri Lanka will happen in Kenya…we want justice and equality…” he shouted.

Led by chairman Wafula Chebukati, IEBC started an 18-day voter sensitization campaign. The campaign is aimed to educate voters ahead of the August 9, general elections.

14 caravan trucks were flagged off to transverse the country in the sensitization campaign drive.

The caravan is also expected to engage voters and answer any queries within the four cities and several towns along 13 regional roads across the country.

In a similar incident last month, a protestor briefly interrupted IEBC’s meeting with Presidential aspirants at the Windsor Hotel and Country Club.

The protestor was captured shouting “This is the land of our fathers,” as he was being whisked out. It was however unclear how he got access to the venue.

Speculations indicate that the man who interrupted IEBC’s meeting with Presidential aspirants at Windsor could be the same one who has created a fracas today at KICC. This is however yet to be confirmed.

