Hilarious Reactions As Man Goes on A Rant After Bien Uses His Photo Without Consent

For the better part of this week, renowned boy band Sauti Sol had been trending on social media after accusing Azimio-One Kenya Coalition of using its song without their consent.

So dire was the situation that it ballooned into an online war, with Raila-led Azimio-One Kenya supporters clashing with Sauti Sol fans.

Just as things have started to die down, Bien Baraza, one of the band members made fun of the situation while calling on those who wanted to unsubscribe from their Youtube channel to do so, faster.

“Time will reveal. Wale wanashuka washuke saa hii. Stage yao imefika,” he replied to Nairobi Gossip Club on Instagram.

He further made a cryptic message ridiculing those who had unsubscribed from their Youtube channel.

Turns out, the man in the picture used by Bien is Morrison Litiema, Jalang’o’s domestic worker who now faults Bien for using his photo without his consent adding that it has caused him emotional and mental anguish.

“To my dear brother, Bien, it was out of order to use my image without my consent. I have received negative criticism from different persons claiming that I don’t support local artists. Let it be known that I have never unsubscribed or unfollowed your YouTube or any social media account,” Litiema said.

Mr Litiema now wants Bien to compensate him just as he had demanded the same from Raila Odinga’s Azimio-One Kenya Coalition.

The move has left social media users in stitches with a good number drumming up support for Litiema to be compensated.

