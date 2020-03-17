Man Quarantined In Kericho In Suspected Coronavirus Infection

A 47-year-old Kenyan man has been isolated at Londiani Sub-County Hospital in Kericho County after exhibiting coronavirus (COVID-19)-like symptoms.

Reports indicate that the man, a cleric, was rushed to the facility after he complained of severe cough and weak joints after arriving recently from Mombasa where he was attending a meeting.

The man was rushed to the facility by his wife. Medics at the hospital advised that he be quarantined awaiting test results.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the samples were sent to Nairobi for specialised analysis.

According to a police incident report, the case was reported on Saturday at midnight but only made public on Monday.

The case was confirmed on Monday by the County Governor Paul Chepkwony and Chief Officer in charge of Medical Services David Ekuwam.

“There are 117 isolation beds set aside and available in public and private hospitals across the county,” said Prof Chepkwony.

The county boss urged residents not to panic as the patient awaits results.

Three cases of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.

On Monday, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said three new suspected cases of coronavirus have also been reported.

Oguna added that 14 other people are still under quarantine awaiting results.

He said the government is on a high alert to ensure the situation does not escalate beyond the three cases.

