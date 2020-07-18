Man Impersonating Police Officer Arrested In Parklands, To Be Charged With Extortion

An Asian man accused of extorting locals and posing as a police officer was on Friday arrested by DCI detectives.

Hirji Ramji Patel alias Harish Daria was apprehended by detectives based at Gigiri Police Station in Parklands.

“Following completion of an inquiry on one Hirji Ramji Patel alias Harish Daria and consequent consultations with the @ODPP_KE @DCI_Kenya Gigiri Detectives yesterday arrested the said suspect at Parklands in Nairobi, in whose possession assorted recoveries were also made,”DCI tweeted.

Following completion of an inquiry on one Hirji Ramji Patel alias Harish Daria and consequent consultations with the @ODPP_KE, @DCI_Kenya Gigiri Detectives yesterday arrested the said suspect at Parklands in Nairobi, in whose possession assorted recoveries were also made. pic.twitter.com/cssKoWKqiN — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 17, 2020

The suspect was found in possession of a Ceska pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition, military smoke jacket, two empty magazines, two walkie talkies, white bullet proof vest, pair of handcuffs, several rolls of suspected bhang and several badges.

Officers also found on his person, a community policing badge, firearms license and a Kenya Airports Authority badge.

The recoveries included;

>A Ceska pistol,

>27 rounds of ammunition,

>Two empty magazines,

>Two walkie talkies,

>Military smoke jacket,

>White bullet proof vest,

>Pair of handcuffs,

>25 rolls of suspected bhang,

>Several badges among other items. pic.twitter.com/LCrJw2lG1W — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 17, 2020

According to the DCI, Patel will be charged with among other charges, extortion and being in possession of government-issued items.

Locals say that he has blackmailed them under the guise of being a well connected government operative.

Impersonating a police officer attracts a fine of Ksh1 million or imprisonment of 10 years, or both.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu