Man Posing As Boxing Legend Conjestina Achieng’s Son Unmasked (Photos)

A young man who’s been impersonating former boxer Congestina Achieng’s son to defraud unsuspecting sympathisers has been unmasked.

According to Ghetto Radio Sports presenter Paul Polosa, who he also attempted to swindle, Conjestina’s real son is 24-year-old Charlton Otieno.

Charlton came to know the fraudster after unnamed former boxer traced him to a gym in Siaya, claiming he had stolen his phone.

According to the former boxer, he had hosted Charlton, who had called for his help, only for him to steal his phone.

It later turned out that the boy was not the real Conje’s son.

“After the boy disappeared, the former boxer traced our home in Siaya. When he got there, he asked for Conjestina’s son. When I told him it was me he said no. We then asked him who he was looking for, that’s when he gave the story of con artist. He got bewildered after he realized that he was scammed,” Charton told Gheto Radio.

Charlton, the only child of Conjestina, said that he again heard of the man after his friends called him to inquire of his welfare a while back.

He however ignored them saying that he wanted to avoid the media limelight.

The 24 year old said that after the boxer’s incident he decided to contact the man on Facebook and they have been talking for a while.

He said that he decided to befriend the guy so as to set a trap on him a situation that has been impossible saying that the guy has been very hard to corner.

“I reached out to him on Facebook and reprimanded him for using my name to get money and despite apologizing he has not stopped,” he exclaimed.

He said that on doing further investigation he found out the man has even conned prominent personalities among them, Kisumu County Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Charlton has however reported the matter to the police station and is expected to record a statement today.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu