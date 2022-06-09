Man on The Run After Allegedly Pushing Lover From Balcony in Drive Inn

A man is on the run after he allegedly pushed his 25-year-old girlfriend from his apartment’s balcony on Thursday morning in Drive Inn along Thika Road.

According to the police, 32-year-old Peter Kamau Kuria took off after he pushed his lover from the fifth floor in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Neighbors told the police that the unidentified woman visited the suspect at around 2 am and shortly after there was commotion in the house.

Others told authorities that they heard a thud on the ground floor and went downstairs to find the deceased’s body in a pool of blood.

She apparently suffered a fractured skull and died on the spot.

Police were dispatched to the area and discovered Kuria had skipped town. His house was also locked.

Guards at the residence were among those interrogated in connection with the unfortunate incident.

The individual is being sought for questioning, Nairobi police chief James Mugera told reporters.

“We don’t know what transpired but we are looking for a known suspect for more information,” he said.

The woman’s remains have since been moved to City Mortuary for identification and autopsy.

