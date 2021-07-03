Man on the Run After Girlfriend Fell From Fourth Floor Balcony in Ngumba Estate

Police are looking for a man whose girlfriend died after a fatal fall from their apartment balcony.

The incident booked under OB/NO 03/03/07/2021 at Kasarani Stadium Police Station took place in the wee hours of Saturday morning withing Ngumba estate.

The matter was reported by Joshua Owiti, a security guard at Kwea House at 0400hrs.

According to a police report, Kelvin Amwayi Yakhama had been in a disagreement with his girlfriend, Jackline Muthoni in their No.C12 apartment.

So heated was the disagreement that there was commotion which led to Ms Muthoni falling from the fourth floor balcony.

The victim landed on the rear windscreen of a Nissan Tiida Registration No. KCS 708V.

She was attended to by Fast responder health Services personnel before being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Amwayi is said to have fled the scene before the police arrived.

The scene was processed by the scene of crime personnel who discovered a Police note book bearing the identity of No 100583 PC Amwayi Yakhama.

