Man Nursing Injuries After Confrontation With Stranger For Trespassing

A man has been admitted to hospital nursing serious wounds after he was attacked by a stranger who trespassed on his farm in Elbourgon.

According to details by the DCI, Joseph Kebenei aged 60 was attacked at his farm at Mawe Mbili when he confronted a stranger who was tilling his land.

Apparently, Kebenei had driven to his farm only to find 61-year-old Charles Cherengony tilling it. When he sought to establish why his land was being cultivated he was pounced on and attacked with the jembe the stranger was holding.

Screaming, the attacker attracted the attention of the villagers who descended on Kebenei and set his vehicle ablaze.

“This attracted other villagers who left their grazing livestock unattended and joined in the attack, seriously injuring the victim. They then gathered a heap of dry maize stalks on the man’s vehicle, a white Toyota Probox and senselessly set it ablaze,” the DCI said.

Kebenei was only saved by a good samaritan who rushed him to the Elburgon Police station before seeking treatment at the hospital.

Officers based at Elburgon police station who had since been joined by their Molo counterparts, visited the scene of the incident only to find a shell of what was once Kebenei’s Toyota Probox.

So far, the suspect has been arrested and is in custody awaiting arraignment.

In a different account of events in Solai, Nakuru county, a man suspected of using drugs is in custody after attacking a police officer with a projectile and dislocating his left shoulder.

Police constable Eliud Misiko was walking back to the station after having lunch in his house when he was hit by a rock that sent him to the ground in pain.

The suspect Dennis Kibet was arrested and when questioned, he explained that he wanted to have a feel of what it’s like to hurl stones at a police officer.

During his arrest, 10 rolls of bang that had been concealed close to his private parts were recovered. He is facing two charges of assaulting a police officer and being in possession of narcotics.

