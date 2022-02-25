Man Mauled to Death by Eight Hyenas in Kiambu

A 35-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of hyenas in Athi Village in Kiambu County on Wednesday night.

At around 1 a.m., Robert Mwangi was heard screaming for help, sources intimated.

Neighbors hurried to the scene, but could not save him from the hyenas’ cackle.

Mwangi’s body was moved to the General Kago Morgue in Thika after his family was told of the attack, said area Chief Sarah Wanjiku.

In December last year, DCI raised an alarm over a roaming cackle of hyenas causing deadly attacks in Witeithie area of Juja, Kiambu County.

This was following an incident where a 29-year-old man was mauled to death by about 20 hyenas within Kamuthi area on his way home from Komu quarry.

The victim’s counterpart, police said, narrowly escaped death during the incident that occurred at around 5am.

DCI confirmed in a statement on Monday night that a multi-agency team of security personnel drawn from the National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife Service and other local law enforcement agencies had been dispatched to handle the dangerous predators and prevent further attacks on people, but urged residents to remain vigilant.

“The DCI wishes to caution members of the public living in Witeithie area of Juja, Kiambu County of a roaming Cackle of Hyenas that is already causing deadly attacks on the residents,” DCI said.

“We continually wish you safety and happy moments over the entire festive season, as we pledge our commitment to serve with Dedication, Care and Integrity.”

