Man Lynched By Angry Mob After Accompanying Police To Arrest Suspect Who Assaulted Him In Uasin Gishu

Two police officers in Uasin Gishu are nursing injuries sustained during a recent operation that left a civilian dead.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, Police Constables Joseph Chebeu Cheptora and David Kamuren were assaulted on November 27, 2020.

The officers had accompanied the deceased, Andrew Wanyika Indenje, to arrest Philip Amboke in Chebarus village over an alleged assault that had been reported under OB No. 09/19/07/2020.

However, after effecting the arrest, the suspect’s wife, Jackline Nanjala, raised alarm which attracted members of the public who turned against the officers and the complainant.

“After the suspect by the name Philip Amboke a Luhya adult aged 34 years was arrested, the suspect’s wife Jackline Nanjala raised alarm which attracted members of the public to respond while armed with crude weapons i.e. pangas, rungus and machetes, whereby the two officers together with the complainant were attacked by the mob,” the police report reads.

During the melee, the mob became more hostile forcing the officers to fire in the air in self-defence expending seven ammunition of the 9mm and 10 ammo of the 7.62 mm and later retreated to call for reinforcement from Kipkaren and Turbo police stations.

“During the incident, the complainant was fatally injured by the mob, ” the police said.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kimbilio Funeral Home mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Officer Kamuren sustained injuries on the head, face, hand and on his back while his colleague was injured on his left hand.

The two officers were rushed to Lumakanda Subcounty hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the reinforcement team from Kipkaren and Turbo police stations under Turbo OCS responded on time and were able to arrest Amboke.

