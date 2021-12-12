in NEWS

Man Lynched After Attacking Witchdoctor In Kitui

Crime scene
Crime Scene [Photo / Courtesy]

A man’s appointment with a Kitui-based witch doctor turned tragic after an altercation between them led to his untimely death.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the  65-year-old man identified as Muthui Mwenga had gone to consult the traditional ‘medicine man’ in Mwingi East before an argument arose over an unspecified issue.

Neighbours in Mathuki area, police said, reported hearing the wails and screams of the well-known 80-year-old witch doctor, who has over the years earned himself a good reputation in Mathuki, for his trade.

They immediately rushed to his rescue in their numbers.

Read: Chilling Albino Tales In Tanzania: How Families Hunt, Sell Kins As Potions And Charms To Witchdoctors

On arrival, they found him writhing in pain after being attacked on the head by the client turned assailant.

The angry residents descended on Mwenga killing him on the spot.

“The angry residents descended on the client with all manner of projectiles, killing him on the spot,” DCI said.

Read Also: Ghanaian National Arrested after Conning Female Tala Manager Sh9 Million

DCI warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands amid a surge in related cases.

“We caution members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and endeavour to report crimes to police for action,” DCI added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Murder

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hasan oktay, township Rollers

Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Hasan Oktay Blames Racism At Botswana’s Township Rollers For Exit
Joash Maangi

Why Kisii DG Joash Maangi Has Ditched Ruto For Odinga