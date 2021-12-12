Man Lynched After Attacking Witchdoctor In Kitui

A man’s appointment with a Kitui-based witch doctor turned tragic after an altercation between them led to his untimely death.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the 65-year-old man identified as Muthui Mwenga had gone to consult the traditional ‘medicine man’ in Mwingi East before an argument arose over an unspecified issue.

Neighbours in Mathuki area, police said, reported hearing the wails and screams of the well-known 80-year-old witch doctor, who has over the years earned himself a good reputation in Mathuki, for his trade.

They immediately rushed to his rescue in their numbers.

On arrival, they found him writhing in pain after being attacked on the head by the client turned assailant.

The angry residents descended on Mwenga killing him on the spot.

“The angry residents descended on the client with all manner of projectiles, killing him on the spot,” DCI said.

DCI warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands amid a surge in related cases.

“We caution members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and endeavour to report crimes to police for action,” DCI added.

We caution members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and endeavour to report crimes to police for action. #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 11, 2021

