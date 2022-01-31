Man Loses Sh596,000 After Mombasa Woman Laced Drink At Popular Nightclub

A man is counting losses after he lost large amounts of money to a woman he met at a Mombasa club over the weekend.

The unnamed man was in Mombasa for a business trip when he decided to unwind at the newly launched VIP Club Volume in Shanzu.

It is then that he met a woman, only identified as Wambui, who according to the DCI is believed to have laced his drink with a stupefying substance and swept his bank accounts clean.

“After having several drinks alone, the man got attracted to one of Mombasa’s beautiful babes who had swaggered past his table in well calculated strides. Without wasting time, the man who was deeply smitten by her looks beckoned her to join him…” narrated DCI.

The two are said to have stayed at the club until 4 am in the morning when she asked to go to his hotel room.

“Hand to hand, they staggered out of the club and hailed a cab that dropped them at Seville apartments, where the man had reserved a suite,” added DCI.

According to the victim, he took a glass of juice shortly after which he passed out until Sunday afternoon.

He woke up to find his mobile phones, laptop, ATM cards, Sh596,000 and other valuables missing.

Sleuths attached at Bamburi Police Station have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

