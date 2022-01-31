in NEWS

Man Loses Sh596,000 After Mombasa Woman Laced Drink At Popular Nightclub

man drugged in mombasa
[Courtesy]

A man is counting losses after he lost large amounts of money to a woman he met at a Mombasa club over the weekend.

The unnamed man was in Mombasa for a business trip when he decided to unwind at the newly launched VIP Club Volume in Shanzu.

It is then that he met a woman, only identified as Wambui, who according to the DCI is believed to have laced his drink with a stupefying substance and swept his bank accounts clean.

Read: Police Officer Drugged While Partying, Robbed His Gun In Parklands

“After having several drinks alone, the man got attracted to one of Mombasa’s beautiful babes who had swaggered past his table in well calculated strides. Without wasting time, the man who was deeply smitten by her looks beckoned her to join him…” narrated DCI.

The two are said to have stayed at the club until 4 am in the morning when she asked to go to his hotel room.

“Hand to hand, they staggered out of the club and hailed a cab that dropped them at Seville apartments, where the man had reserved a suite,” added DCI.

Read Also: KU Student Charged with Faking M-Pesa Messages to Swindle City Hotel Of Food and Drink worth Sh189,000

According to the victim, he took a glass of juice shortly after which he passed out until Sunday afternoon.

He woke up to find his mobile phones, laptop, ATM cards, Sh596,000 and other valuables missing.

Sleuths attached at Bamburi Police Station have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DCImombasa

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

jahmby koikai

Njambi Koikai Announces Bid for Dagoretti South MP Seat
Covid-19 Update

Covid-19: 20% of Kenya’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated