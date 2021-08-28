in NEWS

Man Kills Wife’s Alleged Lover in Nakuru

A man has killed his wife’s lover in a 3 am scuffle at his home in Nakuru’s Kagoto area.

The suspect, Micah Nyaberi Bogomba, is said to have returned home to find his wife, Harriet Vivian Mboga and the victim, Boniface Njagi Maina, relaxing.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, Nyaberi pounced on Njagi who was pleading for his life.

“The furious Nyaberi, 39, then demanded for an explanation as to what business Boniface Njagi Maina had with his wife Harriet Vivian Mboga, before landing on him with blows and kicks,” Kinoti said via social media.

“Subdued and seeking to escape with his life, Njagi is reported to have pleaded with Nyaberi to let him have his shoes and leave.”

Nyaberi is said to have stabbed Njagi slightly below the shoulder blade.

On receiving word from the neighbours, police from Kagoto Patrol Base rushed to the scene.

They found Njagi’s lifeless body lying by the gate.

“In the suspect’s house, police also found spattered blood on the walls and house items, which has since been documented by crime scene detectives,” added DCI.

Nyaberi and Harriet have since been arrested and handed over to DCI Nakuru North detectives  for processing.

