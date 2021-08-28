Man Kills Wife’s Alleged Lover in Nakuru

A man has killed his wife’s lover in a 3 am scuffle at his home in Nakuru’s Kagoto area.

The suspect, Micah Nyaberi Bogomba, is said to have returned home to find his wife, Harriet Vivian Mboga and the victim, Boniface Njagi Maina, relaxing.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, Nyaberi pounced on Njagi who was pleading for his life.

unannounced, only to find a strange 34-year-old man relaxing with his wife. The furious Nyaberi, 39, then demanded for an explanation as to what business Boniface Njagi Maina had with his wife Harriet Vivian Mboga, before landing on him with blows and kicks. Subdued and seeking — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 28, 2021

“The furious Nyaberi, 39, then demanded for an explanation as to what business Boniface Njagi Maina had with his wife Harriet Vivian Mboga, before landing on him with blows and kicks,” Kinoti said via social media.

“Subdued and seeking to escape with his life, Njagi is reported to have pleaded with Nyaberi to let him have his shoes and leave.”

Nyaberi is said to have stabbed Njagi slightly below the shoulder blade.

On receiving word from the neighbours, police from Kagoto Patrol Base rushed to the scene.

Read: Kiambu Couple Found Dead in Kirigiti Home in Suspected Murder-suicide

They found Njagi’s lifeless body lying by the gate.

“In the suspect’s house, police also found spattered blood on the walls and house items, which has since been documented by crime scene detectives,” added DCI.

Nyaberi and Harriet have since been arrested and handed over to DCI Nakuru North detectives for processing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...