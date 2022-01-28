Man Kills Son, Hangs Self in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate

A man has hanged himself after murdering his three-year-old son, Derrick Okeyo in Nairobi’s Tassia Estate.

Victor Ayieko and Nancy Adhiambo were married and shared a three-year-old son. However, they went their separate ways and Nancy later re-married to Christopher Okeyo.

On one fateful day, Ayieko abducted Derrick from their home in Tassia after Nancy and the husband left the home for the day.

On coming home, Nancy found the son missing and inquired from the neighbors who revealed that they saw a man who resembled Ayieko sneaking away with Derrick.

“She inquired from her neighbors on his whereabouts and learnt that a man whose description fitted her former husband had been seen leaving with baby Derrick, on a motorbike. They immediately rushed to Ayieko’s house in nearby Mukuru kwa Njenga only to break the door and find baby Derick’s lifeless body sprawled on the suspect’s bed, with Ayieko’s body hanging on an electric cable close by,” the DCI said.

Following the surge of missing children cases in estates, the DCI has called on parents and guardians to leave their children in the hands of responsible adults when they are away.

