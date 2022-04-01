Man Suspected of Killing Wife Arrested in Mlolongo While Attempting To Take Own Life

Harrison Mutisya, the man suspected of killing his wife Faith Mutinda has been arrested. According to detectives, Mutisya was arrested in a lodging in Mlolongo while attempting to take his own life.

“It was reported to Mlolongo police station on 01/04/2022 at 0530 hours by one Margaret Nyambura, a lodging attendant of Miniamax Swallows, that there was an unknown person who had lodged in room number 3 on Thursday and had collapsed at the door within foam emanating from the mouth and nose,” Athi River sub-county criminal investigations officer John Kanda told the Star.

This story was brought to the limelight through social media where friends and family were calling on relevant authorities to investigate the unclear circumstances under which their kin died.

Prior to her death, Faith had apparently had supper with her husband in Machakos County before retiring to bed.

The following day at around 9 am, the couple had not woken up. Notably, it was a norm for them to have breakfast at the mother-in-law’s home when they are visiting from Nairobi.

The mother-in-law is said to have gone to check on them only to find the house locked from the outside, with a padlock hanging. Faith’s car was also missing from where it had previously been parked.

Their daughter who had slept in a separate room was however in the sitting room watching TV while waiting for the mother to wake up.

Mutisya’s father was then forced to open the door only to discover Faith’s body lying in a pool of blood with her throat partially slit and deep panga wounds on several parts of her body.

Mutisya had gone into hiding for close to a week with police putting out a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.

Although the motive of her murder is yet to be determined, there are speculations that Mutisya was tapping Faith’s phone and thus committed the crime following messages that had been found there.







