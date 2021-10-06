Man Jumps from Fourth Floor Apartment After Fatally Stabbing Wife

A man is nursing grave injuries after leaping from his fourth floor balcony on Wednesday morning.

Paul Ochieng jumped from the fourth floor of their apartment located at Afraha in Nakuru Town East after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife, Mary Njeri Kamande, 20, in the chest.

“The couple had been engaged in a domestic dispute, which ended in Ochieng stabbing Njeri in the right part of her chest. The victim died on the spot,” Nakuru Town East Sub-County Police Commander Elena Kabukuru told the Standard.

Read: Mtwapa Couple Jumps from Fifth Floor Apartment After Fight

According to Kabukuru, Ochieng survived the suicide attempt but suffered broken limbs.

“He survived the suicide attempt, but suffered broken limbs,” he added.

The suspect who is currently admitted at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital will be face murder charges once he is feeling better.

Read Also: Bomet Man Attempts Suicide after Allegedly Killing Wife Over Loan

Police recovered a kitchen knife which they believe was the murder weapon.

The couple had apparently lived in the said apartment for two weeks only.

They were blessed with twins who are staying neighbors as police trace Njeri’s relatives.

Read Also: I Have Tried Suicide Severally – Depressed Police Officer From Marsabit Seeks Help – Video

“The pair had twin children aged five. Their neighbours have since taken in the minors as we trace Njeri’s relatives,” area police chief said.

Njeri’s remains have since been moved to Nakuru Municipal Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...