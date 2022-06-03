Man in Discriminative Alchemist Clip Apologizes For Sharing “Misleading Video”

Popular night joint Alchemist was not at fault, a man who shared a short clip last week indicating racial bias at the establishment, has said.

In a statement shared by the joint, Emmanuel Murgor said the video was misleading, adding that the establishment has zero tolerance towards racism.

“We met with Emmanuel and his advocate to discuss the incident on May 20th. He has acknowledged that the clip shared was misleading to the public and was not representative of what happened that evening and what we stand for,” Alchemist captioned Murgor’s statement.

According to Murgor, his clip might have depicted racial discrimination, which was not the case.

Apologizing for sharing the video that went viral over weekend, Murgor thanked Alchemist for handling the matter with a lot of professionalism.

He also asked the joint to retain the staff affected by the incident. This he said as he noted that no charges will be pressed against him or the joint.

“The professionalism with which they have handled the issue has been phenomenal to say the least.”

The joint will reopen its doors today (Friday) days after the Nairobi county revoked its operating license.

But according to Kenyans on Twitter, the joint must have coerced Murgor into apologizing.

Here are some of the reactions:

He signed that under duress https://t.co/22JtjnltPO — Khotsa (@SirMwangala) June 3, 2022

Hamna adabu kabisa!

These intimidation tactics won't work. Nonsense https://t.co/ZTdjp2lhVc — Baetho (@Fai_Karanja) June 3, 2022

😂😂😂 The fact that alchemist is sharing this and not the guy with a Twitter account that posted the video is all the reading were are reading into this. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/FU6fsTv5Fk — Very Exhausted First Born (@W_Mukono) June 3, 2022

10 managers were also arrested and questioned over the incident.

“We have an image to protect and the future, I have directed County Executive Committee Member for Environment to institute a multiagency task force and a comprehensive report of the same to be made in the next five days,” said Governor Anne Kananu.

