Man in Court for Smashing Ex-lover’s Phone After She Dumped Him

Justin Okari, a Nairobi man who allegedly smashed his ex-girlfriend’s phone worth 20,000 has been charged in Kibera law courts.

Okari is said to have smashed his ex-lover’s phone after she dumped him. The incident happened in Westlands where Okari asked his ex-girlfriend to accompany him to his house when she refused.

The two had previously been having constant fights and had just broken up. He reportedly showed up at her shop and started verbally abusing her and threatening to kill her.

He then snatched her phone and smashed it on the floor. Her workers are said to have come to her rescue and saved her from Okari’s hands.

Denying the charges, Okari was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh100, 000.

The case will be mentioned on April 6, 2022.

