Man Handed 30 Years Jail Term for Human Trafficking

Abubakar Amin Habib has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for human trafficking by a Malindi Court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui, Abubakar was said to have committed the offense on November 29, 2021.

The court heard that Abubakar, together with Jilani Mihadhi were trafficking seven Somali nationals including five children when they were intercepted at Sabaki Bridge in Magarini constituency of Kilifi County. They were using a Toyota Probox.

Upon reaching a bridge, they were flagged by officers who were manning the place. They failed to explain where they were going with the Somali nationals when they were questioned hence were arrested.

Read: 104 Ethiopians Suspected to be Victims of Human Trafficking Arrested in Thome

“An adult female passenger told the officers that she and the other four passengers were Somali refugees from the refugee camp and that they were being transported against their will,” the prosecutor said.

Jilani Mihadhi while denying the charges confirmed that the vehicle that was being used was his although it had been hired on the pretense that Abubakar wanted to transport his family members.

“I use my vehicle as a taxi and that is why I hired it to my co-accused person because he said he was going to transport his family,” Jilani said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...