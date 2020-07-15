Man Hacked To Death In Siaya Following Land Tussle With Nephew

A 50-year-old man was hacked to death in Siaya County, Got Rawalo village following a land tussle with his nephew.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death as neighbours intimated the two had a quarrel.

According to Citizen, one of the neighbours stated that the nephew, identified as Ford had pruned trees from the uncle’s compound a move that ignited an argument forcing them to have intervention from the village elder.

Apparently, the village elder was being escorted by the deceased after trying to solve the conflict when the suspect, nephew came out of a maize plantation and began hacking the uncle. He later escaped.

The incident has been confirmed by the area Assistant Chief David Otieno who indicated that the deceased was fatally injured thus succumbed at the scene of the crime.

The rise of family disputes and wrangles in recent times has been attributed to depression and tough economic conditions.

In yet another different account of events last week, an 84-year-old man was hacked to death by his son in Tetu, Nyeri County.

The suspect, Kiragu Wambugu who is in his 30s reportedly attacked his father, Joseph Wambugu with a machete at his doorstep after an argument the previous night.

The elderly man died while in the hospital while the suspect was arrested and arraigned with the case set for another date.

“They have been fighting for a long time over the son’s behaviour. Last night they had an argument and this morning the young man waylaid his father by his doorstep. He attacked him with a machete,” the brother to the deceased said.

