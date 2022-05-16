Man Gets Dowry Refund After Two-year Marriage Fell Apart

Wilberforce Saenyi Murunga on Saturday fetched his three cows and a goat from the chief’s camp in Baraton.

Murunga who was accompanied by his brother Fred Matumbayi picked up the animals which he had paid in form of dowry to his now ex-wife, Irine Khasoa.

This is after the Kitale mediation court ruled in his favour in his divorce suit. Apart from the animals, his in-laws refunded his Sh20,000.

On April 27, 2019, Murunga paid Sh50,000 for the bride price, which included three Ayrshire heifers, one cross Ayrshire bullock, one she-goat, one pair of gumboots, and a hat.

However, as part of the agreement between him and Ms Khasoa, he forfeited one cow and Sh30,000 as a show of appreciation, as well as the rest of the items.

Speaking to the Nation, the plaintiff said the harsh economic times could not allow his in-laws to refund the items in full.

For confirmation by the Balunda clan, the animals were carried to his village house in Chwele, Bungoma.

“Now we are officially not husband and wife anymore. She is free to move on and likewise since the dowry has been refunded back,” he told the daily.

The case was referred to mediation by Kitale chief magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar on April 24.

“I have decided to refer this case to court annexed mediation for possible settlement. I do not see anything difficult in resolving the matter. Let’s try this one first and in the event the matter is not settled then it will come back to me for judgment,” the magistrate said.

He filed for divorce from Ms Khasoa, claiming that she had abandoned their marital home. A Kitale court annulled the marriage on October 12, 2021.

In court records filed on December 6, 2021, the complainant stated that he had been living with his estranged wife for almost a year and six months when she began deserting their marital home.

Murunga, who married Ms Khasoa in 2017 and paid her dowry in accordance with Bukusu traditional law, claimed he was entitled to the bride price after the marriage fell apart less than two years later.

He had also asked for interest on the money and property.

