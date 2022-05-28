Man Sets Himself on Fire While Testing if Methylated Spirit is Flammable

A man in Garissa almost lost his life during a routine visit to a local hospital. Mohamud Haret had taken one of his acquaintances to Mukona hospital for a medical check-up when he ‘accidentally’ set himself on fire.

As a nurse was examining his friend, Haret’s curiosity got the better of him, and he jokingly asked the health practitioner whether the methylated spirit in the room was flammable.

The nurse thought that Haret was messing around and casually told him to test whether it was flammable by applying it on his body and igniting it. To their dismay, Haret did exactly that.

Read: Two Cops Arrested after Rolls of Bhang Kept as Exhibits at Garissa Police Station Disappear

“The victim followed the instructions and in the process got serious burns in the head, chest and hands,” the police report reads.

He was transferred to Ghai Private Hospital where he is currently being treated. Doctors say Haret is in stable condition. Police Officers at Iftin police station have started investigating the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...