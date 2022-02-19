Man Fined Sh3 million for Dealing in Game Meat

A Kajiado court has fined a man Sh3 million with the alternative of a five year jail term for dealing in game meat without a permit.

William Muya Mwangew was apprehended after KWS officers found him dealing game meat in Saina estate in Kajiado on 2nd June, 2021.

Kajiado Senior Resident Magistrate Becky Cheloti found the 28 year oldan guilty of possession of 10kg game meat worth about Sh20,000. The meat is believed to be that of a grant gazelle.

Mwange, who is a first time offender, was given 14 days to appeal the ruling.

In the same court, another suspect accused of dealing game meat pleaded not guilty to the offenses that are contrary to the 2013 Wildlife conservation act.

Pantaleo Sankale was allegedly found handling game meat at Mashuuru sub county on 20th November 2021. It is believed that the 200 kg game meat he was found with belong to Zebra.

The court heard that Sankale had packed the meat valued at about Sh100,000 in three manilla sacks and was transporting it in a motorcycle registration number KMDM 345B when KWS officers apprehended him.

The suspect appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Becky Cheloti where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He will be released upon depositing a Sh200,000 bond or cash bail.

