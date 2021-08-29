Man Fighting for His Life in Hospital after Staging Attack with Toy Pistol at a Kajiado Bar

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following an attack by angry guards in Kajiado.

The irate guards are reported to have descended on Joshua Kalama after an attempt to attack one of them using a plastic toy pistol at Square bare located in Kajiado town on Saturday morning.

Kalama had attempted to gain entry into the entertainment joint before he was stopped by the guard identified as Cleophas Otieno.

A police report indicates that infuriated by the move, Kalama reached for what appeared to be a pistol, holstered on his waist.

He pointed it at the shaken but well-built guard and ordered him out of his way.

“Otieno almost gave in to his demands but when the damned ‘pistol’ failed to fire, the guard swiftly pinned him to the ground and raised alarm attracting a dozen security guards, manning different establishments within the town,” police said.

The guards descended on the suspected thug with kicks, blows and their weapons, leaving him badly injured.

Kalama was saved by Kajiado-based police officers who responded in time and rushed him to a local hospital where he is recuperating.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect shall be arraigned in court to answer to charges of attempted robbery with violence contrary to section 295 as read with 297 (2) of the penal code.

