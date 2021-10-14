in NEWS

Scuffle Turns Tragic As Man is Fatally Stabbed at a Nyeri Market

[Courtesy]

A brawl at the Kieni Barrier Market in Nyeri turned tragic after a third man was fatally stabbed.

In a statement, DCI boss George Kinoti said that the victim had tried to stop the fight when he was stabbed in the neck.

The suspect, Joseph Kagwe Wahome, 26, is said to have attacked the victim with a kitchen knife which he had tucked away in his pocket.

“Thunderstruck marketeers glared in shock at the unexpected horrendous scene, when in a sudden turn of events the peace-loving victim fell with a thud,” he said.

The victim was rushed to Nyeri County Teaching and Referral Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary reports showed that, Kagwe had stabbed his opponent in the belly before turning the weapon on the deceased.

The first victim did not sustain grave injuries and has since been treated at a local hospital.

“Luckily, injuries on the first victim were not so serious, as he was treated at a local medical facility and discharged in fair condition,” added Kinoti.

Kagwe is currently cooling his heels at the Narumoru Police Station, pending his arraignment.

He will face murder charges.

