Man Fatally Stabbed During Fight Over Woman in Bungoma

A man was fatally stabbed in Bumula, Bungoma County on Monday during a fight with another man over a woman.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the victim, Titus Wamalwa, died on the spot after he was stabbed by Oliver Wafula in the chest.

The two had been fighting over a woman only identified as Njoki.

A man in Bumula, Bungoma county, lost his life early this morning, in a do or die duel for a woman’s affection.

The man identified as Titus Wamalwa died on the spot when his opponent Oliver Wafula struck his chest with a kitchen knife, bringing to an end a night long contest — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 11, 2021

“In the encounter staged at Njoki’s house, the suspect behind the killing suffered powerful punches from the deceased, who is rumoured by to have been an amateur pugilist,” said DCI.

“On the verge of defeat, the suspect suddenly reached for a kitchen knife in the house and drove it deep into his opponent’s chest, killing him on the spot.”

Wafula is said to have gone into hiding after committing the heinous act.

“Detectives got wind of the incident and immediately cordoned off Kimwanga market, in search of the suspect who was finally cornered as he tried to sneak out of town,” added the DCI.

DCI also noted that the murder weapon was recovered at the scene of crime and will be used in court as a key exhibit against the suspect.

