Man Fatally Shot in Broad Daylight in Mirema

Residents of Mirema Drive, Roysambu Constituency on Monday witnessed a murder most-foul at around 4pm.

Yesterday, a man identified as Njoro or Berno was fatally shot shortly after dropping off his daughter from school.

According to eyewitnesses, Berno’s vehicle was blocked by a white Toyota Premio from which his alleged killer alighted and shot four times.

The assailant who was in a suit then went back into the car but alighted again and fired two more times.

As a result, Berno who was also in the company of a woman believed to be the girl’s mother, suffered six gunshot wounds to his chest.

At this point, the woman had also taken cover.

According to Kasarani Police boss Peter Mwanzo, the unknown person alighted from his vehicle, shot his target six times, and escaped.

“We don’t know the motive of the assailant but the matter is under probe,” he said.

Berno’s remains have since been moved to the City Mortuary pending a postmortem.

On March 5, a director with the Ndarugo Plantation 1960 Limited was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants as he parked his car in Juja.

Sudhir Shahb was sprayed with bullets by two people riding in a motorcycle.

“The directors arrived at the said company and made some official discussions in the office for a while and later on of them left driving slowly outside the office compound and all stopped and parked their vehicles aside next to a coffee plantation close distance to the Thika Superhighway. While conversing, they were accosted by two suspects who came riding a motorcycle of unknown registration number,” a Police Situation Report read.

