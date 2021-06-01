Man Fatally Shot after Vehicle is Sprayed with Bullets in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa are probing an incident where a man was fatally shot after his car was sprayed with bullet.

The incident that took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday took place along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway near the Changamwe roundabout.

“A Toyota Premio driven by one unknown male was driving from Kibarani towards Changamwe. On reaching Changamwe roundabout, a vehicle approached it,” a police report read.

Several rounds of ammunition were fired towards the vehicle.

The victim died on the spot after the vehicle, Registration No. KAZ 343J, was fired at.

According to Changamwe Police, alarm was raised anonymously.

The deceased’s body was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

