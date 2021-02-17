Man Facing Up To 3 Years In Jail For Trying To Extort Senator Loitiptip Of Sh200,000

A man is facing up to 3 years behind bars for trying to extort Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Jones Ochieng Mbogo is said to have recorded the legislator smoking shisha, a substance that was banned in Kenya in 2017.

Mbogo who was appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said he recorded the video on February 12, 2021, and thereafter sent it to the lawmaker in hopes that he would send him money in exchange for the video.

He asked Loitiptip for Sh200,000 for his silence.

But the senator declined to send the cash and instead reported the matter to the police. Mbogo was arrested on February 15 after leaking the video on social media.

Mbogo who pleaded guilty to attempting to extort Loitiptip also told the court that he had in his possession a video of the senator’s girlfriend pleasuring herself at a restaurant.

“I did not share that [nude] video on social media out of respect for the senator’s right to privacy,” he said.

He added, “However, I released the shisha video to out Loitiptip for engaging in an illegal activity, yet, as a senator, he should be the custodian of the law.”

Mbogo will be held at Industrial Area Remand Prison until March 3, 2021, when he will be sentenced.

