Man Facing Assault Charges After Stabbing Wife’s Lover

A man is nursing grave injuries after being caught with another man’s spouse.

The 29-year-old victim only identified as Kangechu is said to have met the woman at Barizi bar in Nairobi’s Donholm area at around 9 pm.

Kangechu who resides in Joska recounted enjoying a round of drinks with his newly found friend before leaving for her home.

“As one thing led to the other, they agreed to crown the night in the woman’s house,” said DCI in a statement on Monday.

Unknown to the victim, his female friend was married. Her husband who had taken a trip to Murang’a returned in the wee hours of the morning to find the two in his matrimonial bed.

“But as they relished the moment at around 4am, the man of the house suddenly returned from a trip he had taken to Murang’a, only to be confronted by a strange pair of shoes at the entrance to his house.

“On his way to his bedroom, he collected a strange wallet and a pair of trousers, further confirming his fears that there was an unwelcome visitor in his territory,” continued DCI.

The knife brandishing man stabbed Kangechu severally and injured his wife.

“The woman also suffered slight injuries on her fingers, as she tried to prevail upon her knife wielding husband to give dialogue a chance,” narrated the DCI.

The victim was rescued by officers from Savannah Police post who were responding to distress calls from the neighbors.

Kangechu is currently receiving treatment at a city hospital while the irate man is in custody awaiting arraignment.

He will face serious assault charges.

